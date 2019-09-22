Charles (Chuck) L Macke

December 16, 1934 - September 11, 2019
Chuck Macke passed peacefully September 11, 2019. Born December 16, 1934 in North Platte, Nebraska to Leo and Ruby Macke. Chuck served honorably in the United States Army and spent the greater part of his life in the insurance industry.
Survivors: Sister Dee Weber of Lexington, Ne. Son, Scott and daughter-in-law Julie Macke of Firth, Ne. Daughter, Tracy Macke of Lincoln, Ne. Granddaughters: Letia Macke, Sammi Free both of Lincoln. Grandson, Tanner and wife Stephanie Macke of Lincoln. Grandson, Ryan Macke and great-grandson Julian of Firth, Ne.
Memorial Services will be private.
