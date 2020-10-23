Charles “Chuck” L. Dobbs

He is survived by his Wife, Dixie Dobbs; Daughters: Jacalyn Groesser of Ralston, Cathy (Tim) Callaway of Elmwood; Son: Kevin Dobbs of Texarkana, TX; Grandchildren: Codie and Christian Diltz, Kirstin, Zach, and Cassidy Callaway; Siblings: Carol (Lloyd) Rons, Karen Anderson, Terri (Paul) Jordon, Charlene (Tom) Lewis, Don Dobbs, Dawn Aalbers; Brothers-in-law: Dick Justice, James Garland; also many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his Parents, Sisters: Mary Jo Justice, Florence Garland, Parents-in-law: Alvin & Irene Ruroden; Brothers-in-law: Daryl Ruroden and Mike Aalbers and Sister-in-law: Joan Dobbs.

Funeral service will be held on Friday, November 13, at 10 A.M. at the First Lutheran Church, Avoca (North Branch). The service will be Live-streamed on the Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Facebook page with the link posted on the Fusselman website. Burial will follow in the First Lutheran Cemetery (North Branch). Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 12 from 9 A.M. until 9 P.M. with family greeting friends from 4-8 P.M. at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the Revitalization Association of Weeping Water or First Lutheran Church (North Branch). Arrangements By: Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Weeping Water, NE Condolences to fusselmanallenharvey.com