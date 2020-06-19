Charles (Chuck) H. Ziegelbein
Charles (Chuck) H. Ziegelbein

Charles (Chuck) H. Ziegelbein

Charles (Chuck) H. Ziegelbein

July 23, 1932 - June 12, 2020

Born to William and Viola (Smith) Ziegelbein July 23, 1932 on the family farm near Polk, NE. After graduating from Polk High School in 1950, he served in the Army during the Korean War and was stationed at the Panama Canal Zone. His military service was followed by a job at the National Bank of Commerce in Lincoln, where he met Rae Jean Bornemeier. The couple was married in April of 1956. Chuck was a Master wood craftsman and made many beautiful creations during his lifetime. His kind and outgoing personality blessed all who knew him.

Survived by his wife Rae Jean, daughters Marla Huber and Marcia (Ray) Kennedy; grandchildren Jamie (Michael) Wenzl, Charles J. Huber, John, Sarah, Timothy, and Adam Kennedy; great-granddaughter Avery Wenzl; sister Ruth Wright and brother Allen Ziegelbein.

Memorial service: 1:30pm Monday, June 22 at Messiah Lutheran Church, 1800 S. 84th St., Lincoln. Condolences may be sent to Marla Huber, 22 Arbor Ct., York, NE 68467.

