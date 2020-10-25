February 11, 1963 - September 30, 2020

Charles "Chuck" Edward Burns, 57, passed away September 30, 2020, in Mesa, AZ. He was born on February 11, 1963, in Lincoln, NE. For over 30 years Chuck was a dedicated co-owner of Capital Patio & The Flame Shop. In June of 2019, Chuck and his wife retired to Payson, AZ. He enjoyed his family and friends, golfing, his Harley, Huskers, and his everyday Starbucks.

He is survived by his wife Jona (Fuchser) Burns; Daughter, Brandie (Steve) Schroeder; Sons, Ross (Jamie) Burns, Jordan (Jillian) Burns; grandchildren Noah and Ella Schroeder; Sister, Bonnie Cline; Brothers, Steve Burns; Jeff (Lori) Burns, and Brian (Julie) Burns and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Phillip and Phyllis, brothers Thomas and Christopher.

A celebration of life for Chuck will be held at a later date. Send condolences to the Family of Chuck Burns at 406 Nelson St., Lincoln, NE 68521