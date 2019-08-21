July 29, 1971 - August 17, 2019
Charles “Chuck” Bensley passed away on August 17, 2019 in Lincoln. Services will be at 10 a.m. on August 23 at St. Peter Catholic Church (4500 Duxhall Dr.) Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home (4040 A St.) Memorials can be directed to the family. In honor of Chuck, who hated to dress up, please wear Husker, St. Louis Cardinals, or golf gear.
