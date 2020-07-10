Charles (Chip) Pope Fullerton
Charles (Chip) Pope Fullerton

Charles (Chip) Pope Fullerton

September 20, 1973 - June 25, 2020

Charles (Chip) Pope Fullerton, 46, passed away on June 25, 2020. Chip was born September 20, 1973 in Lincoln, NE to Miriam Dee Fullerton. He was a lifelong resident of Lincoln and worked as a lieutenant at the Lincoln Correctional Center.

He is survived by his three children: Devin, Jared and Anna Fullerton; his partner Jean Byrne; and brothers Kevin (Kathy) and Mark (Colleen) Fullerton. He also leaves behind his niece, uncle, aunts, cousins and other family. He is preceded in death by his mother and grandparents, Charles and Irma Pope, Jr.

Chip was laid to rest in a small family ceremony.

