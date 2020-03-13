Charles “Chip” P Seacrest

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

He is survived by his mother, Susan Crosby, his brother, Bill, his sisters, Trisha, Joy, Julie, Christine and Cindy, his daughter, Hayley Seacrest, his step-children, Danielle DeFreece and Dillon Seacrest and their mother, Kristie Seacrest and many other cousins and extended family.