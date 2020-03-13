Charles “Chip” P Seacrest
March 7, 2020
Chip was a proud member of the IBEW Local #265.
He is survived by his mother, Susan Crosby, his brother, Bill, his sisters, Trisha, Joy, Julie, Christine and Cindy, his daughter, Hayley Seacrest, his step-children, Danielle DeFreece and Dillon Seacrest and their mother, Kristie Seacrest and many other cousins and extended family.
His Celebration of Life will be held at IBEW #265 Union Hall at 1409 Old Farm Road in Lincoln on Sunday, March 15th at 12:00pm.
