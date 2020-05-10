May 2, 1923 - May 7, 2020
Charles (Charlie) James Hauptman, passed away on May 7th, 2020, at the age of 97. Charlie was a long-time resident of Lincoln, Nebraska and was residing at the Good House at Tabitha Nursing and Rehabilitation Services in Lincoln at the time of his passing.
Charlie was born on May 2, 1923 on a farm near Vesta Nebraska to Clarence Edward and Josephine Anna Hauptman. Charlie's sisters Gwendolyn and Freda preceded him in death. Charlie was married to Ruby Fern McKeen for more than 67 years when Ruby died in 2013. That same year his second born son Larry also passed away. Charlie is survived by his other three sons, Charles Edward (Christine Hwang), Phillip Dale (Jeryl Mather) and Douglass Dean (Cathy Marwood). Charlie and Ruby have nine grandchildren (Toby, Brian, Janalee, Lindsay, Kelly, Kestrel, Dustin, Eric and Angie, fifteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Charlie was a proud American and World War II Navy Veteran. Charlie was assigned to LCT-580, a landing craft, during the D-Day assault. In an interview on a Lincoln TV station commemorating the 75th Anniversary of D-Day, Charlie said he joined the Navy at 17 years old. "A friend of mine, he had a brother that died in Pearl Harbor," Hauptman said. "It made me mad, so I joined the Navy. I enlisted, but if I hadn't, the Army probably would have drafted me anyway." Because he was so young, his mom had to sign off on his enlistment. "I dropped out of school in 11th grade," Hauptman said. "She (mother) wasn't real happy about it, but she knew that's what I wanted to do." Charlie never thought of himself as a hero but looked at his Navy service as a duty he had to perform for the wellbeing of America.
Had it not been for Charlie's service his life would have been much different because it was during his Navy service where he met and married his life-long partner Ruby McKeen. Ruby was in the Navy WAVES and was a PBX operator at Camp Elliott, San Diego, where Charlie was awaiting discharge in 1945. They were married on December 27, 1945.
After returning to Lincoln after the war Charlie worked for a while as a draftsman and later started his own successful tile and floor covering business. After his first retirement from his floor covering business in the 80's he became a partner in a music and gaming business called Mike's Music with long-time friend Mildred Stangle.
Charlie and Ruby enjoyed ocean cruising after retirement and in 2010 his sons took him on a cruise to Europe with a tour of the beaches of Normandy. This was a memorable and poignant cruise that gave Charlie an opportunity to reflect on the events at Normandy that had haunted him for years. On another cruise Charlie visited WWII sites at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
In recent years as Charlie realized he had outlived all the longevity charts and most of his family and friends he often reflected on his life with his sons and always said that he and Ruby had lived a good life and he was proud of what he had accomplished. Charlie was a life-long member of IOOF Odd Fellows Capital Lodge # 11.
A special thank you to the people at Tabitha Nursing and Rehabilitation Services Good House and Hospice for their loving care and support during his final days.
Graveside services are planned for May 12th at the Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery and will be by invitation only. Memorials in lieu of flowers to Tabitha Foundation; www.tabitha.org/give/
