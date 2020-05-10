Charles (Charlie) James Hauptman

Charlie was born on May 2, 1923 on a farm near Vesta Nebraska to Clarence Edward and Josephine Anna Hauptman. Charlie's sisters Gwendolyn and Freda preceded him in death. Charlie was married to Ruby Fern McKeen for more than 67 years when Ruby died in 2013. That same year his second born son Larry also passed away. Charlie is survived by his other three sons, Charles Edward (Christine Hwang), Phillip Dale (Jeryl Mather) and Douglass Dean (Cathy Marwood). Charlie and Ruby have nine grandchildren (Toby, Brian, Janalee, Lindsay, Kelly, Kestrel, Dustin, Eric and Angie, fifteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Charlie was a proud American and World War II Navy Veteran. Charlie was assigned to LCT-580, a landing craft, during the D-Day assault. In an interview on a Lincoln TV station commemorating the 75th Anniversary of D-Day, Charlie said he joined the Navy at 17 years old. "A friend of mine, he had a brother that died in Pearl Harbor," Hauptman said. "It made me mad, so I joined the Navy. I enlisted, but if I hadn't, the Army probably would have drafted me anyway." Because he was so young, his mom had to sign off on his enlistment. "I dropped out of school in 11th grade," Hauptman said. "She (mother) wasn't real happy about it, but she knew that's what I wanted to do." Charlie never thought of himself as a hero but looked at his Navy service as a duty he had to perform for the wellbeing of America.