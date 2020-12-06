Charles “Charlie” Henkelmann

In 1968, after years of searching, he and Naoma fulfilled a lifelong dream of country living. They bought their farm near Roca where he lived for 48 years until his health and stamina no longer allowed him to continue. During his years on the farm, he zealously worked to keep the place up. He enjoyed raising cattle and pasturing horses and created many fond memories at fall barn parties which always included hayrack rides, ventriloquism shows by Naoma and her little friend “Charlie”, piñatas hung from the barn rafters, and bonfires with singing and marshmallow roasting.

After Naoma, his wife of 55 years, passed away in 2008, he struggled with loneliness, household chores and the challenges of loss. In 2009 Charles married a widow, Carol Fleetwood, whom he met through church.

Charles loved to travel. During the years of raising his family there were trips to the Colorado Rockies in the summer and California to see extended family in the winter. He traveled to at least thirty different countries and keenly enjoyed learning about other cultures and customs. He also had several different RV's over the years, which provided a great way to travel throughout the U.S.A. Charles enjoyed photographing his travels, volunteer efforts, and family events.