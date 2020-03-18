Charles A. Vajgrt
January 21, 1948 – March 13, 2020
Survived by wife Sue Vajgrt; stepchildren Carmen (Tom) Leavitt, Annie (Pat) Malone, Tom Miller (friend Amy), Theresa Sterling; grandchildren Tessa, Andrea, Abby, Rory, Victoria, Spencer, Grayson, Brinlee. Preceded in death by parents Charles and Lillian Vajgrt; grandson Fritz.
Services are planned for a later date. The Nebraska Cremation Society 402-200-3366. NebraskaCremation.com
