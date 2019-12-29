August 26, 1932 - November 26, 2019

Charles A. Eberspacher of Lincoln entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 surrounded by the love of his two sons and wife of 67 years. He was born in rural Seward County on August 26, 1932, the eldest of four sons born to Arthur and Lillian (Vogt) Eberspacher.

Charles retired after serving 32 years as a soil conservationist with the Department of Agriculture. He served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955 and was stationed in Germany. Charles graduated from Milford High School and the University of Nebraska Lincoln with a Bachelor of Science degree from the College of Agriculture.

He was a member of the former Old Cheney Alliance Church, VFW, past member of P.O.E.T. toastmasters of Lincoln, charter member of Lyons Lions Club and The Soil Conservation Society of America.

Music was always a very important part of his life, serving in church choirs and quartettes. Charles taught Sunday School to various youth groups. He loved gardening and playing bridge and was an avid Nebraska football fan.