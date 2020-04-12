× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

January 2, 1942 - April 7, 2020

Charlene Margaret (Wolff) Nebel, 78, of Port Arthur, TX died April 7, 2020 at Sweet Home Assisted Living in Houston. She was born at home in rural Johnson County, NE to Alvin and Letitia (Barnell) Wolff on January 2, 1942. She was baptized and confirmed at St John Evangelical Lutheran Church, south of Sterling. She attended & graduated 8th grade at Hillsdale Dist #66, rural Johnson County, NE and then graduated from Sterling High School in 1959. Charlene attended the University of Nebraska Lincoln for two years before dropping out to marry and raise a family. While in college she worked for the Nebraska State Historical Society, where she cataloged photographs of Solomon Butcher and worked with many Nebraska authors including Mari Sandoz.

She met the love of her life, Donald Wesley Nebel at a USO club in Lincoln where he was stationed with the Air Force. They married on November 23, 1963, the day after President Kennedy was assassinated. To their union were born two daughters, Lisa Margaret in 1964 and Theresa Dawn in 1966. Upon discharge from the Air Force, they moved back to Nebraska and then Iowa where they finally settled in Council Bluffs. Charlene worked for the school district in their media center. In 1980 they moved to Port Arthur, TX. She continued her work as an aide and a media specialist in the Port Arthur district.