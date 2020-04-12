January 2, 1942 - April 7, 2020
Charlene Margaret (Wolff) Nebel, 78, of Port Arthur, TX died April 7, 2020 at Sweet Home Assisted Living in Houston. She was born at home in rural Johnson County, NE to Alvin and Letitia (Barnell) Wolff on January 2, 1942. She was baptized and confirmed at St John Evangelical Lutheran Church, south of Sterling. She attended & graduated 8th grade at Hillsdale Dist #66, rural Johnson County, NE and then graduated from Sterling High School in 1959. Charlene attended the University of Nebraska Lincoln for two years before dropping out to marry and raise a family. While in college she worked for the Nebraska State Historical Society, where she cataloged photographs of Solomon Butcher and worked with many Nebraska authors including Mari Sandoz.
She met the love of her life, Donald Wesley Nebel at a USO club in Lincoln where he was stationed with the Air Force. They married on November 23, 1963, the day after President Kennedy was assassinated. To their union were born two daughters, Lisa Margaret in 1964 and Theresa Dawn in 1966. Upon discharge from the Air Force, they moved back to Nebraska and then Iowa where they finally settled in Council Bluffs. Charlene worked for the school district in their media center. In 1980 they moved to Port Arthur, TX. She continued her work as an aide and a media specialist in the Port Arthur district.
Charlene completed her degree in Special Education from Lamar University in Beaumont in 1989 and taught school for a number of years. In 1994 she graduated with a Master of Library Science degree from Sam Houston State University and transitioned to a school librarian until she retired in 2010. Charlene enjoyed reading, writing poetry, and sewing, but most of all spending time with her family. Those who remember her will hold her joyous infectious laugh in their hearts forever!
She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Don, who died on August 6, 2018, her parents and sisters, Tanis Diedrichs and Mary Jane Buckley. Left to grieve her passing are daughters, Lisa Nebel of Houston, TX and Theresa Hill with significant other, Joe Woodrow, of Little Falls, NY, three grandchildren, Kara, Alex & Marissa Hill, one great-grandson, Landon Brockway; two sisters, Sandra Wolff and JoAnn (Dennis) Trout of Lincoln, NE; two brothers, John (Joyce) Wolff, also of Lincoln and Robert (Denise) Wolff of Sterling, NE; nieces, nephews and many friends.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
