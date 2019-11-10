October 28, 1928 - November 8, 2019
Charlene June (Schoonveld) Beach, 91, died November 8, 2019. She was born on October 28, 1928 to Andrew and Leota (Housel) Weber. She lived most of her life in the Firth area before moving to Lincoln.
She is survived by daughter, Barb (Ellis) Scheevel; sons, Eldon (Jean) Schoonveld, Gary (Lois) Schoonveld and Tim (Bonnie) Schoonveld, 9 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Katherine Liesveld.
She was preceded in death by parents, brothers, Lloyd and Clifford Weber, twin sister, Irene Essink, husbands, Irvan Schoonveld and Roland Beach and grandson, Tyler Schoonveld.
Celebration of life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, November 14, at the Living Life Reformed Church, 603 Russell St, Firth, NE 68358. Visitation will be 5 – 7 p.m. Wednesday at Metcalf Funeral Home, 309 Nemaha St., Firth. Memorials may be given to the church. Condolences online at metcalffuneralservices.com