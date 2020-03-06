Charlene Joyce (Arnold) Horner, age 76, passed away peacefully on Wednesday February 26, 2020 in Fort Collins, CO after a 5 year struggle with Frontotemporal Dementia. She was born on October 16, 1943 in Ord, Nebraska, the daughter of the Floyd Washington Arnold and Viola May Cochran Arnold. Charlene grew up in Ord, Nebraska with her brothers Roger, Don, and Harold and her sisters Shirley and Jeannie. She graduated from Ord High School 1963. Charlene moved to Lincoln where she met her husband, Ken Horner while working at Skyline Dairy. They married on March 10, 1967 in Lincoln, Nebraska, sharing 53 years of their life together. There they raised their two daughters, Jackie and Koren mostly in Lincoln that included 4 years in the Chicago area. The next move was from Lincoln to Florida for 4 years, and then Kansas for 8 years. After her grandchildren were born she vowed to never miss a birthday or a holiday so she traveled many miles from Kansas to Fort Collins before finally moving in 2005.