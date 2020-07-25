Charlene F. Kreps, age 84, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Charlene was born July 23, 1935 to Charles and Millicent (Jaecke) Fowler. She was united in marriage to Wayne L. Kreps on June 30, 1962, together they had 8 children. Charlene was employed at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln as a custodian until her retirement in 1995. Charlene was a member of the VFW auxiliary. She loved any and all cats, candles, and flowers.