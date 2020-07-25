July 23, 1935 - July 19, 2020
Charlene F. Kreps, age 84, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Charlene was born July 23, 1935 to Charles and Millicent (Jaecke) Fowler. She was united in marriage to Wayne L. Kreps on June 30, 1962, together they had 8 children. Charlene was employed at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln as a custodian until her retirement in 1995. Charlene was a member of the VFW auxiliary. She loved any and all cats, candles, and flowers.
She was survived by children, Wayne (Cyndi) Kreps, Karen (Larry) TeSelle, David (Tami) Tarrence, Gary Tarrence, Linda Bartak, Robert Kreps, and step-daughter, Carol (Doug) Grunberg; 20 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephew. Charlene was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne L; her parents; son in-law, Randy Bartak and step-daughter, Mary Schwindt.
A visitation with family is scheduled for Sunday, July 26, 2020 from 4-8pm at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home 6800 S. 14th Street, Lincoln. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences to www.lincolnfh.com.
