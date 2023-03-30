Charlene Ann Binder

June 10, 1940 - March 28, 2023

Charlene Ann Binder, 82, of Lincoln passed away peacefully on March 28, 2023, at Saint Elizabeth's Hospital. Charlene Ann Scholl was born June 10, 1940, in Vermillion, South Dakota, the daughter of Charlie and Bessie (Stage) Scholl. Charlene received her education at Plainview Academy in Redfield, South Dakota where she graduated in May 1958.

It was at Plainview where she met her future husband, Roger Binder. The two joined in marriage on June 9, 1963, in Madison, South Dakota and then moved to Lincoln, Nebraska. Charlene and Roger are members of College View Seventh-day Adventist Church where Charlene was very active and will lovingly be remembered as “the fruit lady.”

Family members include her husband, Roger; daughters Debbie Unterseher, Lincoln; Susan (Matt) Malloy, Camp Verde, AZ and son Dale (Diane) Binder, Dayton, OH. Charlene was preceded in death by her parents and daughter Sherrie.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 31 at 10 a.m. at College View Seventh-day Adventist Church. The viewing will be held at 9 a.m. prior to the service. Following the service, burial will be held at the College View Cemetery at 6900 Pioneers Blvd., in Lincoln. Condolences online at Roperandons.com