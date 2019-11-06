{{featured_button_text}}
Chance Aaron Wineberger

September 11, 1987 - November 1, 2019

Chance Aaron Wineberger, 32, of Lincoln, passed away November 1, 2019. Born September 11, 1987 in Ft. Gibson, OK to Lanny and Angela (Robbins) Wineberger. Chance worked for K2 Construction Company.

Survived by his wife Kaitlin; sons Jax Bear Wineberger and Caden Ekstrum; daughters Mariah Myers and Avalynn Grace Wineberger; father Larry Wineberger, Muskogee, OK; aunts Tina, Shannon and Shakira; cousins Brock, Ashley, Jazmin, and Michael. Preceded in death by his mother Angela and grandmother Delphia Robbins.

Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m. Saturday (11-9-19) Roper and Sons Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street.Memorials to the family. No visitation, cremation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.

