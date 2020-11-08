September 20, 1966 - November 4, 2020

Chad B. Melcher, age 54, of Stanton passed Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Chad was born September 20, 1966 in Norfolk, NE, the oldest son of Ted and Bette (Osborn) Melcher of Stanton. Chad attended the one room country school District 13 built by his great-great Grandfather and family. Chad attended and graduated from Stanton High School in 1985. He then attended UNL from 1987-1991, graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Economics. Chad continued his education at The Graduate Schools of Banking in Colorado. Chad began his banking career at age 16 and found his greatest fulfillment in his relationships with customers.

Chad was a warm, funny, fun-loving and spiritual soul. He grew up on a farm near Stanton and had a happy childhood, surrounded by cousins and family. Chad had a quick wit and a keen sense of humor and loved all things baseball, tailgating, and any food that came off of a smoker. He loved and cherished his three daughters. The disease of alcoholism robbed him of those happy times later in life, although he battled to overcome.