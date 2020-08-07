You have permission to edit this article.
Cerella “Sally” G. Hawley
Cerella “Sally” G. Hawley

March 16, 1924 - August 6, 2020

Cerella “Sally” G. Hawley, 96 of Syracuse formerly of Brock, passed away on August 6, 2020 at the Syracuse Good Samaritan Center. She was born on March 16, 1924 to Anton & Julia (Mekosh) Wegrzyn in Burwell. Cerella married Frank Eberhard and after his death she married John W. Hawley. She worked at home on the farm and enjoyed gardening and birdwatching.

She is survived by her Daughter: Renee (Leon) Bose of Avoca; Grandchildren: Torey (John) Reed of Omaha, Travis Bose of Chicago; Great-Grandchildren: Kate, Emily & Annie Reed; Sister: Maxine Robertson of Monroe, WA; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her Parents, Husbands, Son: David Hawley, Daughter: Jackie Smith, Brother: Archie Wegrzyn, and Sister: Tillie Fronce.

Public graveside services will be held on Saturday, August 8 at 1:30 P.M. at the Clifton Cemetery in rural Brock, NE. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 7 from 1 – 7 P.M. at the Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer Association. Condolences may be sent to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com

