November 27, 1923 - January 11, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Celia Garcia, age 96, whose faith, love, and generosity was an inspiration to all who knew her was called to heaven on January 11, 2020. She was born on November 27, 1923 in Havana, Cuba to Augustin Sansaricq and Celia Ramos. Celia worked for the University of Nebraska as a baker and then at Bryan Hospital from where she retired. Celia was a faithful member of St. John the Apostle Catholic Church.

She is survived by her son Jose A. Garcia; daughter Mercedes (Steve) Heinbigner; grandchildren Carlos Garcia and Jennifer (Jason) Muelhausen of Lincoln; and many dear friends which also include her loving caregivers. She was preceded in death by her husband Jose S. Garcia, her parents, and her sister Aida.

Mass of Christian burial will be on Friday January 17 at 10:30 AM at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church (7601 Vine Street) with burial taking place at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from 5-7:00 PM with a rosary at 7:00 PM at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home (4040 A Street.) Memorials can be directed to the church.

To send flowers to the family of Celia Garcia, please visit Tribute Store.