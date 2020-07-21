× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

November 23, 1992 - July 14, 2020

Ceiria J. Moravec-Davis, 27, of Lincoln, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at her residence in Lincoln from heart complications. She was born on November 23, 1992 in Norfolk, Nebraska to Greg Moravec and Tonya Forney. She graduated from Humphrey High School and then attended college at Peru State College and Southeast Community College in Milford. She graduated with a four year degree as a medical coder.

She married Jeff Davis on December 10, 2017 in Las Vegas and the couple made their home in Lincoln. Ceiria worked at New Motion in Lincoln. She enjoyed going to the car races, camping, traveling, hockey, and coaching pee wee basketball with her husband.

Survivors include her spouse Jeff Davis, mother Tonya (John) Walter, father Greg Moravec, siblings Brandon Walter, Dustin Walter, Sean Walter, Larissa (Jeffrey) Bergerson, Dalton Walter, Garret Moravec, father-in-law Hank Davis, in-law's Amanda (Jeremy) Peckham, Justin (Krystal) Davis.

Memorial service will be 11 a.m., Friday, July 24 at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with a visitation beginning 1 hour prior to the service. The service will be live streamed on the Stonacek Funeral Chapel Facebook page.

To send flowers to the family of Ceiria Moravec-Davis , please visit Tribute Store.