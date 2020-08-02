Cecilia S. Dunnigan, 91, of Lincoln, died July 30, 2020 in Lincoln NE. She was born January 1, 1929 in Cavalier County, ND to A.G. &Thorlaug (Finnson) Magnusson. Raised in an Icelandic community, she taught school in rural ND until she married Lorn Dunnigan on September 8, 1951.

She was an accomplished seamstress, enjoyed her backyard gardens, cut a mean rug with Lorn, and loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Retired Food Service Manager for Lincoln Public Schools. Member of St. Andrew's Lutheran Church.

Cecilia is survived by her Children & Spouses: David (Joy) Dunnigan of Clatonia, Diane (Tom) Lamb of Lincoln, Joan Dunnigan (Bob Cohn) of Louisville, KY, Karan Dunnigan (Gary Connelley) of Billings, MT, Brian (Jody) Dunnigan of Lincoln. Grandchildren: Hank (Susie) Robinson of Omaha, Rebecca (Kevin) Sanor of Omaha, Buck (Kirsten) Robinson of Santa Monica, CA, De (Jay) Emigh of Parkland FL, Cortney (Kelly) Lamb of Plainfield, IL, Kyle Lamb of Lincoln, Jeffrey Lamb of Lincoln, Rachel Cohn (Joey Mudd) of Louisville, KY, Emma Cohn (Spencer Zimmerman) of Louisville, KY, Aaron Cohn of Louisville, KY, Davis Connelley of Billings MT, Julia Connelley of Helena, MT, Eric (Megan) Dunnigan of Lincoln, Nathan (Staci) Dunnigan of Lincoln. Great Grandchildren: Jacob & Spencer Robinson, Jackson & Cooper Sanor, Effie & Landry Emigh, Lucy Robinson, Tyler Lamb, Elijah Mudd, Magnus Lamb, Harper & Rowan Dunnigan, Bethany Dunnigan Sisters: Lola Mollner, Aurora CO, Thorey Green, Grand Forks ND, Shirley Wild, East Grand Forks, MN, and many Nieces & Nephews. She was preceded in death by her Husband Lorn, Daughter Beth, 2 Sisters and 2 Brothers.