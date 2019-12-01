Cecil C. Bliss
0 comments

Cecil C. Bliss

{{featured_button_text}}
Cecil C. Bliss

April 21, 1933 - November 29, 2019

Cecil C. Bliss, 4/21/33 - 11/29/19. Retired United Methodist Pastor. Served at churches in Milford, Wayne, Lexington and was the Senior Pastor at St. Mark's United Methodist Church in Lincoln.

Survived by wife Sharon; son Mark (Stephanie) Bliss; daughter Ann Castner; grandchildren, Lauren Bliss, Sam Castner and Cole Castner.

Private Service. Memorials to Food Bank of Lincoln and Center for People in Need. Condolences at www.roperandsons.com

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News