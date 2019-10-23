February 2, 1962 - October 14, 2019
Cathy (Cat) L. Lewis was born on February 2, 1962 in Colorado and passed in Lincoln on October 14, 2019 after a battle with Cancer. Cat was an outdoor enthusiast - she loved camping, fishing, hiking, and beaching it. She was an artist by trade - sharing her artistic ability in the homes of many family and friends.
In her spare time Cat loved to read, attend her nephew's events and spend time with family and friends. She recently became a Reiki Master & found much peace and healing for herself and others.
Cat was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Edith Lewis of Nelson, NE. She is survived by her sister; Susan (Lewis) Zink, nephews: Mark Zink, Connor Zink, and Justin Zink as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins, and her very special circle of friends. Cat is also survived by her biological father; Kenneth Nesslage, brother, Michael Rodasta, and five half-sisters.
Cat had a wonderful and unique way of touching those around her with her snarky sense of humor and will be missed and loved by many.