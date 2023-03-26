Cathy Ann Shepard

September 17, 1951 - March 18, 2023

Cathy Ann Shepard, 71, of Lincoln, passed away Saturday, March 18, 2023. She was born September 17, 1951, to Feeny and Mary Ann (Tally) Moeder in Lincoln. Cathy was married to Stewart Shepard for 44 years. She retired from the Department of Motor Vehicle with the State of Nebraska.

Cathy is survived by her son, Stewart Jr; brothers, Rob and Mike; and sister, Beth; along with her in-laws, Ray (Kathy) Shepard, Orville (Fern) Shepard, Roddy Shepard, Chuck (Kyle) Shepard, Leonard Shepard, Lois (Joe) Hendricks, Ellie Howard, and Juanita Nicholas; goddaughter, Nita; many cousins and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Stewart.

Funeral service is 1:00 pm, Wednesday, March 29, 2023, with viewing and visitation beginning at 12:00 pm at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 R St. Memorials in lieu of flowers to the family for future designation. Condolences to www.lincolnccfh.com.