Cathleen JoAnn Cox

May 6, 1930 - March 23, 2023

Cathleen JoAnn Cox, age 92, of Beatrice, Nebraska, formerly of Arapahoe, Nebraska passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at the PEO Home in Beatrice. She was born May 6, 1930, in Arapahoe, NE to Ralph Lewis Cox and Kathleen Jennie Cox.

The family moved to Lincoln in 1941. Cathleen graduated from Lincoln High and then the University of Nebraska, receiving her Bachelor of Science in Education degree. She was president of her sorority, (AOPI}, and led the Ivy Day Chain at the University as a senior. She enjoyed vocal music and was part of a select octet at the University. Cathy married Clyde Morse Hanson of Brush, Colorado in 1952, and two daughters, Jane Louise and Ann Frances were born to this union. Mr. Hanson died unexpectedly in 1958.

Cathy taught for three years in Fort Morgan, Colorado. She was married to Melvin Lee Weber in 1962. They resided on a farm north of Arapahoe for over 40 years. Cathy served as Director of Welfare for Gosper County before teaching 29 years at Arapahoe, retiring in 1995. She had been baptized, confirmed and married at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Arapahoe where she served as a lay reader, on the vestry, and as Senior Warden. Cathy was also a graduate student at the University of Nebr- Kearney.

Cathy was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin; parents, Ralph and Jennie Cox of Arapahoe, and brother Rodney Cox of Holdrege. She is survived by her daughters, Jane Hanson, and Ann Kansier and son-in-law, Raymond Kansier of Lincoln; Brazilian son – Flavio and Vanessa Schiavon of Curitiba, Brazil; grandchildren; Dan and Michael D'Lima of Lincoln, Nicole and Dave Zern of Seattle, WA, Douglas Kansier and Melissa of Iwakuni, Japan, Krista Baird and Jason, of Lincoln, and Isabela Schiavon of Curitiba, Brazil. Cathy also enjoyed four beautiful great-grandchildren – Elle Kansier, Adeline and Ian Zern, and Chloe Baird.

A memorial service for Cathy is planned on Friday, April 21, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Arapahoe. Inurnment will follow at Arapahoe Cemetery, Arapahoe, Nebraska. Garey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences and personal reflections may be left at gareyfuneralhome.com