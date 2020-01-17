April 1, 1946 - January 11, 2020

Cary Maxwell McAllaster died January 11, 2020. He was born April 1, 1946, in Sterling, Kansas, to Ansel and Doris (Bourgain) McAllaster. The family lived in Kansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Nebraska. He graduated from the University of Nebraska. He worked for State Farm Insurance in the claims division for 37 years, in Lincoln, Nebraska; Bloomington, Illinois; Chicago; and Dallas.

He was a faithful follower of Christ and always involved in church activities and ministries. Cary loved and was devoted to his family. In recent years he gave high priority to spending time with his grandchildren and attending their activities. He liked riding on two wheels - bicycle or motorcycle.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Peggy Ghormley McAllaster, daughters Janet (Tom) Studnicka of Wichita and Laura (Jeff) Ruediger of McKinney, Texas, grandchildren Henry and Clover Studnicka and Addison and Alex Ruediger, sisters Kathy (Bob) MacNary and Phyllis Stewart of Denver.

Visitation will be 3 - 8 p.m. Wednesday, January 15, at Smith Family Mortuary of Derby, with family present 6 - 8 p.m. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, January 16, at First Presbyterian Church, 324 N. Baltimore Ave., Derby, Kansas. Burial will be Monday, Jan 20, 2020, 11 a.m. at Wyuka Cemetery, Lincoln, Nebraska. Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Derby.

To send flowers to the family of Cary McAllaster, please visit Tribute Store.