Carrie Lynn Smith

July 4, 1961 - June 23, 2023

Carrie Lynn Smith passed June 23, 2023 surrounded by her family, she was 61 years old. Born July 4, 1961 in Mendota, IL,Carrie was the fourth of five children to John and Anna (Reisinger) Pfeiffer. Her childhood home was in Triumph IL. She Married Burt Smith January 30, 1995 and together they grew their family to three children and fostered many more. In her thirties Carrie decided to go back to school and got 2 degrees in food service management and dietetics. A fantastic cook she was always quick to fill your plate but her true love was baking and it brought her much joy to make the special cakes for her family and friends.

To know Carrie was to love her. She will be deeply missed. Her outgoing and friendly nature drew many to her and it could be said that she never met a stranger. She was a listening ear when someone was in need and her laugh brought us much joy. Carrie is survived by her husband, Burt; her children Anna (Justin) Polage, Tori (Matt) Leu and Adam Smith; granddaughters Alex and Ryian Leu; foster children Nick Spidell, Nyayena Choul, Shawna Gulovsen and Chelsea; sisters Laurie (John) Russell and Kathy Corcoran; 6 nephews and 5 nieces. She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Anna Pfeiffer; sister, Cyndi Kittler; brother, Allen Pfeiffer; brother-in-law, Kevin Corcoran.

A celebration of Carrie's life will be held at 4:30 p.m. Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Unitarian Church of Lincoln, 6300 A St. A wake will be held at 3-7 p.m. Saturday, July 15, 2023 at the family's farm.

