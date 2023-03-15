Carrie Koch age 47, of Lincoln, born July 2, 1975, passed away March 12, 2023. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, 1:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Zabka - Perdue Funeral Home, Seward with family receiving friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Service: Thursday, March 16, 2023, 10:00 a.m. at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Goehner with Pastor James Dahlke officiating the service. Graveside Service and Inurnment at a later date. Memorials to the Koch Family for future designations. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Zabka~Perdue Funeral Home, Seward ~ Dwight. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com