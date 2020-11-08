December 24, 1942 - November 3, 2020

Carren J. Miller of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away Tuesday, November 3. Born on December 24, 1942 in Council Bluffs, Iowa, Carren was, in the words of a dear friend, gracious and creative to the end. Her years of work in Public Television enabled countless children to enjoy programs including Reading Rainbow. She was an enthusiastic and discerning patron of the arts, and was committed to sharing this passion through her time as a docent for Sheldon Museum of Art, her work with the Lincoln Arts Council and patronage of countless local artists. She brought an appreciation for loveliness and attention to detail to everything she did.

She was an avid traveler, a keen reader, and a consummate host. Her many loved ones will remember her devastating wit, her seemingly-effortless generosity, and the energy she brought to any room she entered. Above all, they will remember her devotion to those she loved, chief among them her sons Dane and Graeme, and her husband Tice, her constant companion of 57 years.

Carren is survived by her husband Tice, her sons Dane (Lauren Leverone) and Graeme (Bevin Blaber), her sister Katy Rice, and countless beloved friends. She is predeceased by her sister Cheryl Hammerstrom and her parents Milton and Alice Hammerstrom.

Arrangements are being handled by the family. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there will not be a wake and the funeral service will be private. A memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carren's name to The Sheldon Museum of Art and the Lux Center for the Arts. Online condolences may be left at www.wyuka.com