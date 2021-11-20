Carolyn Robertus
November 17, 2021
Carolyn Robertus went to be with our Lord and Savior on 11/17/2021 after living two and a half years with the effects of a stroke. She was raised on a farm near Crab Orchard, NE, and attended Lewiston High School. She was a homemaker, raised her four boys, and provided care for most of her grandchildren and many other children out of the Robertus home. She was a longtime member of Ebenezer Congregational Church in Lincoln.
Carolyn is survived by her sons Doug, Dan and Karen, Dennis, and Don and Trisha; nine grandchildren, Lindsey (Brett) Saathoff, Sarah (Chris) Kelley, Corey Robertus, Austin Robertus, Stephanie (Tyler) Saathoff, Kara Robertus, Chance Robertus, Ashley (Mitch) Becker, and Lydia Robertus; 8 great-grandchildren, and her siblings; twin sister Marolyn (Alfred) Hildenbrand, and brothers Norman Reed, Bill (Sandra) Reed, and Jim (Sheila) Reed; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Etta and James Reed, husband Leonard, daughter-in-law Kimberly, sister-in-law Margaret Reed, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Marilyn and Sheldon Hahn and brother-in-law Bob Robertus.
The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the friends and staff at Fallbrook Assisted Living for the wonderful care Carolyn received while living there the past few years.
Visitation with family Sunday, November 21, from 3pm-5pm. Service will be Monday, November 22nd, at 11 am. Both will be at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A St. Interment at Yankee Hill Cemetery. Memorials to Ebenezer Congregational Church, the Yankee Hill Cemetery Association, the People’s City Mission or to the family for similar designation. As a courtesy to the family, we will be attempting to live stream the services at: https://www.facebook.com/BMLFuneralStreaming/live it is not necessary to have a Facebook account to view the stream. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com