Carolyn R. Schmidt

Visitation: 1 – 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, with the family receiving friends from 6:30 – 8 p.m. at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. Memorial service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, St. John Lutheran Church, with Pastor David Rempfer officiating. Graveside service and inurnment: Greenwood Cemetery, Seward. Memorials to the Schmidt family for future designations. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward & Dwight. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com