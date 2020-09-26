 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Carolyn R. Schmidt
View Comments

Carolyn R. Schmidt

{{featured_button_text}}
Carolyn R. Schmidt

June 25, 1958 - September 23, 2020

Carolyn R. Schmidt, age 62 years, of Seward, born June 25, 1958, passed away Sept. 23, 2020.

Visitation: 1 – 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, with the family receiving friends from 6:30 – 8 p.m. at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. Memorial service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, St. John Lutheran Church, with Pastor David Rempfer officiating. Graveside service and inurnment: Greenwood Cemetery, Seward. Memorials to the Schmidt family for future designations. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward & Dwight. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News