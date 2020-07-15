December 30, 1944 - July 12, 2020
Carolyn Mae Waddington, 75, of Lincoln, passed away July 12, 2020, surrounded by her family. Born December 30, 1944, in Mount Holly, New Jersey, to Arthur Conan and Nellie Almyra (Baker) Baith.
Survived by husband, John Waddington; daughter, Charlene (Jim) Hawkins; son, Bruce (Beatriz) Waddington; granddaughters, Rebekah (Jonathan) Pestes, Gwendolyn Hawkins, Courtney Bertwell, Mayra Avalos, Jaimy Avalos; sister, Dee (Chick) Laubauch; twin sister, Kathy Welker.
Funeral service at Piedmont Park Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4801 A Street, 6:30 pm, Thursday, July 16, 2020, with viewing starting at 6 pm. Livestream at youtube.com/piedmontparkchurch.Condolences online at roperandsons.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.