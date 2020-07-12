× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

October 23, 1938 - July 11, 2020

Carolyn L. Romjue, 81, passed away on July 11, 2020. She was born in Tecumseh, NE, on October 23, 1938 and graduated from Tecumseh High School in 1956. Anyone who knew Carolyn knew the great pride she took in being a Tecumseh native. She attended the University of Nebraska – Lincoln, graduating with a teaching certificate in 1960. While at UNL, Carolyn was a member of the Delta Gamma sorority, a Cornhusker Section Head, Editor of the Cornhusker, a coed counselor, and involved with the Builders Board and the Red Cross.

Carolyn married Larry Romjue in 1959. Carolyn's children and grandchildren were the focus of her love and attention. With a flair for cooking and entertaining, she was passionate about bringing family together around holidays and birthdays. Carolyn was also a devoted protector and friend of all animals and birds, including her many pets.

Carolyn was preceded in death by parents Hugo and Elizabeth (Heringa) Lang and brother Chic Lang. She is survived by son Chip (Holly) Romjue, grandchildren Madison Romjue, Brooke Romjue, Trevor (Amanda) Romjue and great-grandchild Gunnar Romjue; Daughter Beth (Brent) Schott and grandchild Erica Schott; Daughter Kit (John) Jennings and grandchild Dia Jennings.

Visitation will be 6:00-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, and Memorial Service will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, both at Butherus, Maser & Love, 4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE. Burial service will be in Tecumseh, NE, following the Memorial Service. Condolences online at bmlfh.com. Memorials to www.capitalhumanesociety.org

To send flowers to the family of Carolyn Romjue , please visit Tribute Store.