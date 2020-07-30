Carolyn L. Price
Carolyn L. Price

Carolyn L. Price

July 26, 2020

Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Rash-Gude Funeral Home in Hamburg, IA. Burial will follow at Mt. Olive Cemetery, southeast of Hamburg. The family will greet friends prior to the service at the funeral home, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Memorials may be directed to the family.

