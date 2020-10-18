Carolyn Kay Nelsen
March 5, 1942 - October 10, 2020
Carolyn Kay Nelsen, 78, of Eagle passed away on October 10, 2020, in Lincoln. Born on March 5, 1942, in Gothenburg, NE, and adopted by Walter and Bessie (Daigh) Vincent. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Carolyn enjoyed Husker Football and can be said you could hear her “cheering” them on, all the way in Lincoln.
Family members include her husband of 41 years, Lloyd; Daughter Tanya (Joe) Burianek of Lincoln; Son Randy Trunkenbolz of Eagle; Grandchildren Kelsey (fiancé Dylen Raastad), Kyle (fiancé Kayla Larson), Kayden and Kaitlynn, all of Lincoln; Brothers Gerald Hohnestein and Jim Vincent of Colorado. Preceded in death by her parents, sister Norma, brothers Larry, Hank, and Butch.
A Celebration of Carolyn's Life will be held at a later date. Condolences online at roperandsons.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.