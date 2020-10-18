Carolyn Kay Nelsen, 78, of Eagle passed away on October 10, 2020, in Lincoln. Born on March 5, 1942, in Gothenburg, NE, and adopted by Walter and Bessie (Daigh) Vincent. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Carolyn enjoyed Husker Football and can be said you could hear her “cheering” them on, all the way in Lincoln.