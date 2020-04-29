Carolyn J Maller, 89, of Lincoln entered into eternal rest April 14, 2020. Carolyn was born June 8, 1930 in Nebraska City, NE to Art and Katherine (Heinrick) Maller. She grew up on the family farm near Burr, NE. She graduated from Lincoln's Bryan Memorial Hospital's School of Medical Technology in 1952. She worked 45 years as a Lab Tech. Carolyn enjoyed gardening which included a beautiful flower garden and grapevines. Her dogs were also a big part of her life.