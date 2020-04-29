June 8, 1930 - April 14, 2020
Carolyn J Maller, 89, of Lincoln entered into eternal rest April 14, 2020. Carolyn was born June 8, 1930 in Nebraska City, NE to Art and Katherine (Heinrick) Maller. She grew up on the family farm near Burr, NE. She graduated from Lincoln's Bryan Memorial Hospital's School of Medical Technology in 1952. She worked 45 years as a Lab Tech. Carolyn enjoyed gardening which included a beautiful flower garden and grapevines. Her dogs were also a big part of her life.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents and puppies Ruby, Rose, Sally and Dolly.
A celebration of her life will be held later at Hopewell Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Capital Humane Society. Condolences:www.bmlfh.com.
