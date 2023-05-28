Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Carolyn J. Foss

December 10, 1932 – March 23, 2023

Carolyn passed away on March 23, 2023, at Bryan East Hospital due to several ailments. Carolyn enjoyed time with her family throughout her life.

Carolyn was born on a cold December day in Beatrice, Nebraska to Harold and Martha (Jones) Yohe of rural Filley, NE. Carolyn attended Filley school until her graduation in 1950. Following graduation, Carolyn attended Doane College and Peru State College.

Carolyn married LaVern Foss at the Filley Methodist Church on March 20, 1953. Carolyn and LaVern raised three sons. Carolyn and LaVern celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on March 19, 2023 with a small family gathering.

Carolyn was a stay-at-home mom until the 3 boys graduated from high school. She then joined the workforce, retiring from Bryan Hospital in 1994 after 20 years of employment.

Carolyn was an avid bowler and participated in many regional and national tournaments. Carolyn was also a fan of the University of Nebraska men's and women's basketball teams and women's volleyball. Carolyn also enjoyed Kansas City Royals Baseball and Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents Harold and Martha (Jones) Yohe, parents-in law Landis and Verta (Vernon) Foss, brother John Yohe, brother-in-law Karl Mitchell, daughter-in-law Andrea LeBlanc, great-granddaughter Katherine Franks-Foss and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Carolyn is survived by her husband LaVern Foss of Lincoln; her 3 sons and their spouses Douglas Foss and Stephen DeLong of San Diego CA., Thomas and Shelley (Haith) Foss of Lincoln, and Timothy Sr. and Penney (Brauer)Foss of Lincoln; grandchildren and their spouses Timothy Jr. and Sarah (Franks) Foss of Lincoln, Dylan and Cynthia (Aucker) Foss of Liberty MO, Bailey (Foss) and Jake Reisdorff of Lincoln, and Megan Foss and fiance Martin Bland of Lincoln; great-granddaughters Isabella Foss and Lilliana Foss of Liberty MO and Alexandria Franks-Foss of Lincoln. Other survivors include sisters-in-law Beth Yohe of Filley and Marilyn Mitchell of Lincoln as well as many nieces and nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews.

A Graveside Service was held at the Filley Cemetery in Filley, NE on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Memorials to the People's City Mission or Lincoln Food Bank. Condolences may be left online at www.bmlfh.com