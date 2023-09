Carolyn "Carrie" (Gardner) Wiars, 87, died September 2, 2023 in Lincoln, NE, her home since 2014. Born July 18, 1936, in Fort Wayne, IN, to Violet and Aubra Gardner. No Services are planned at this time. Memorials to the Food Bank of Lincoln: www.lincolnfoodbank.org. Condolences may be left online at www.bmlfh.com.