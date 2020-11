Carolyn D. Beecham, 86 of Lincoln, passed away November 9, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, November 13, 2020, at St Joseph Catholic Church, 7900 Trendwood Drive, Lincoln, with Father Michael McCabe celebrating the Mass. Rosary will be at 10:00 am Friday at the church. Complete notice on Thursday. www.bmlfh.com