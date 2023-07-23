Caroline Theresa (Taube) Humphrey

May 2, 1928 - July 13, 2023

Caroline Theresa (Taube) Humphrey, 95, was born on May 2, 1928, in Jefferson City, MO to Henry and Elisabeth (Nichols) Taube. She passed away on July 13, 2023, in Lincoln, NE. She was raised in Union Star, MO. Following graduation from high school, she attended college for two years, obtaining a teaching certificate that allowed her to teach 3rd Grade at a nearby country school.

On May 14, 1949, she married her high school sweetheart, Marion Humphrey. Their romance continued for more than 69 years, before Marion passed away in January 2018. Marion was employed by the Burlington Northern Railroad as an area sales representative, which brought them to Scottsbluff in 1961. They remained in Scottsbluff until relocating to Lincoln, NE in October 2016.

Caroline was a member of the Scottsbluff First Presbyterian Church, where she served in various capacities, including Sunday School teacher, Mariners Skipper, Deacon and Elder. Before retiring altogether, she worked at JC Penny, Scottsbluff Credit Bureau and the Scottsbluff County Clerk's office. She was an active member of the Philanthropic Educational Organization (PEO). Outside of work she enjoyed many crafts and activities to include cross stitch, sewing, gardening, cooking and traveling.

Caroline loved her grandchildren and combined her love of travel with celebrations of their high school graduations: Erin's in Israel, Emily and Ian's in Belgium. But most of all she loved her family and took great pride in all their accomplishments.

Caroline is survived by her two children: son, Philip Humphrey and his wife, Elva, Blue Springs, MO, and their children, Rhonda, and her husband, Dave Rosenberg; daughters, Sierrsha and Brenna of Wichita, KS; Carrie and husband, T.J. Cecil; and their children, Leilani, Aidan, Georgia, Charlie and Joshua of Buckner, MO; daughter Laura and husband, Jerry Cummings, Lincoln, NE, and their children, Erin and husband, Jeremy Wilhelm, and their children, Makenna, Tessa, Jasper and Dawson also of Lincoln; Dr. (Major) Emily Bingham, and her daughter, Brynn of San Antonio, TX; and son, Ian Cummings, Minneapolis, MN.; brothers and sisters-in-law; nieces, nephews and their families. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marion J. Humphrey.

A private viewing and graveside funeral was held by the family. Caroline will be buried in the military section at Wyuka Cemetery in Lincoln, NE alongside her husband. Condolences to the family may be left at www.wyuka.com