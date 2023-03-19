Caroline Kathryn (Remmers) Tuel

January 11, 1935 - March 12, 2023

Caroline (Carol) Tuel, 88, passed away on March 12, 2023, in her home in Lincoln, Nebraska. She was born to William Remmers and Teda Wallman Remmers in Cortland, Nebraska on January 11, 1935. Carol graduated from Filley Nebraska High School and later took classes at business school in Omaha.

On July 14, 1963, she married William Tuel at St. John's Lutheran Church in Beatrice, Nebraska. She worked many years for the Social Security Administration as a court reporter in Kansas City and Minneapolis. She was a member of United Lutheran Church. She enjoyed flowers, gardening, cooking, reading, playing cards, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bill, step-daughter Patricia Hernandez, siblings and spouses Ernest (Darlene) Remmers, Elmer (Betty) Remmers, LeRoy (Janet) Remmers, and nephew Paul Remmers.

A private family graveside service will be held on Monday, March 20th, at the Danish Cemetery near Ceresco, Nebraska. Memorials may be sent to Peoples City Mission or charity of your choice. Condolences online at Metcalffuneralservices.com