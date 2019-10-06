October 2, 2019
Caroline Helena Okelberry, 75, of Lincoln, passed October 2, 2019, due to an aortic aneurysm. Her passing was very peaceful. Born in Omaha in 1944, to John & Helen (Lundgren) Urban.
Memorial will be held with service at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2001 S. 11th in Lincoln on October 9 at 10:30 am with luncheon & social following. Memorials to Immanuel Lutheran Church. Caroline will be interred beside her husband, Dale “Clair” Okelberry in Goshen, UT; date to be announced. Visit bmlfh.com
