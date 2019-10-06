{{featured_button_text}}
Caroline Helena Okelberry

October 2, 2019

Caroline Helena Okelberry, 75, of Lincoln, passed October 2, 2019, due to an aortic aneurysm. Her passing was very peaceful. Born in Omaha in 1944, to John & Helen (Lundgren) Urban.

Memorial will be held with service at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2001 S. 11th in Lincoln on October 9 at 10:30 am with luncheon & social following. Memorials to Immanuel Lutheran Church. Caroline will be interred beside her husband, Dale “Clair” Okelberry in Goshen, UT; date to be announced. Visit bmlfh.com

