July 23, 1939 - August 8, 2019
Caroline F. (White) Hillary, 80, born July 23, 1939 died August 8, 2019 at Arbor Springs in West Des Moines, Iowa, after suffering from vascular dementia for several years. She was one of five sisters born in Shickley to Genevieve and Ira White. Caroline was a long time resident of Lincoln before moving to West Des Moines in 2017. She married Robert P. Hillary on August 26, 1961.
A 1961 graduate of the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, our ‘Punky' remained a Cornhusker fan to the end. Her grandson, John, is the fourth generation of her family to attend “The U.”
Among the many gifts she gave her children was the love of reading. Weekly trips to the library were a given and a right of passage was achieved when each child obtained their very own library card. All of her children remain dedicated readers to this day.
She is survived by their five children: identical twin daughters Teresa Hillary of West Des Moines, Iowa, and Tamara Hillary of Elk Grove, California; her only son Thomas Hillary, (April) of Lincoln; Kristine Kenaston of Lincoln and Carrie Cejka (John) also of Lincoln.
She was a wonderful mother, but an even better grandmother. Somewhat tongue in cheek she would remind us that raising children was the price one had to pay to be a grandmother. She is also survived by her six beloved grandchildren all of whom live in Lincoln: Andrew Hillary; John Cejka, Jillian Cejka, Mathew Cejka, Hillary Kenaston and Hailey Kenaston.
She is also survived by two sisters, Roma (Bill) Jacque of Tyler, Texas, and Iris Wagers of Shickley. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert, her parents, and her sisters Marilyn White and Rose Hall.
A very special thank you to Sejla Cosic and her team at Arbor Springs for the excellent care they provided for Mom.
Private family services will be held with burial at Fairview Cemetery in Lincoln. The family suggests memorial donations to Tabitha's Meals on Wheels program. Condolences online at roperandsons.com
