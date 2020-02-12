Caroline F. Kampschnieder, 93, of Howells passed away February 10 at Parkview Nursing Home in Dodge. Caroline is survived by her sons: Loren (Deb) of Lincoln, John (Betty) of Omaha, Joe (Mary Jo) of Howells; daughters: Dorothy (Paul) Virgl of Weston, Betty (Steve) Nelson of Lincoln, Theresa (Chuck) Uher of Wilber, Ann (Will) Jansky of Friend, Elaine (Steve) Rodenbaugh of Seward, and Marie (Bill) Sander of Papillion.

Memorials can be directed to Howells Community Catholic School or Family Wishes. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, February 14, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Howells. Visitation will be Thursday, February 13 from 4 until 7 p.m. with a Christian Mother's rosary recited at 4 p.m. and a public rosary at 7 p.m., visitation will resume Friday, February 14 from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. all held at the church. Interment will be in the Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery with lunch following in the Howells Catholic Social Hall. Svoboda Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.svobodafuneralhome.net