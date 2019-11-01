May 24, 1942 - October 25, 2019
Carole Sue Bors, 77, of Crete, NE passed away October 25, 2019. She was born May 24, 1942 in Lincoln, NE to Alois and Irene (Brt) Vaverka. She attended Rural School District 76 in Seward County before attending Crete Public School graduating in 1959. She married Gary Bors on June 18, 1960 and was employed with FormFit and Feed Service until they moved to Ft. Sill, OK. Upon moving back to Nebraska, she was an active farmwife raising three children. She was involved with the Jolly Doers Extension Club, Saline County Extension Council, 4-H, and Dorchester Auxilary. Once her children were grown, she was employed at Daylight Donuts and the Crete Hospital until retirement. She enjoyed gardening, embroidery, painting, reading, and attending tractor pulls with her family. She was a dialysis patient for 18 years.
She is survived by son Mark (Judy) Bors of Dorchester; daughter Robin Bors (Tim Bruder) of Hickman; daughter Michelle (Mike) Hatfield of Crete; grandchildren, Taylor Bors, Lucas (Chelsea) Apfelbeck, Brad Pribyl, Holley Pribyl, Clarissa Bors, Jacob Hatfield, four great-grandchildren and one on the way; sister Beverly Ficke; and many nieces and nephews. Carole is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Gary, her parents, sister-in-law Cheryl Smith, brothers-in-law Kenneth Ficke and Kenneth Smith, and granddaughters Mary Bors and Erin Bors.
Family visitation is Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Kuncl Funeral Home in Crete, NE from 5-7 p.m. Funeral services are Monday, November 4, 2019 at Kuncl Funeral Home at 10:30 a.m. with the burial following at Riverside Cemetery in Crete. Memorials in care of the family for future designation. Please visit www.kunclfh.com.