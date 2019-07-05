January 30, 1945 - June 29, 2019
Carole S. Davidson, 74, of Lincoln, died on June 29, 2019. Mrs. Davidson was born Carole Sue Welton on January 30, 1945 to Merritt & Frances (Harder) in Tacoma, Wash. Carole married Stephen Davidson on August 25, 1967.
Preceded in death by her parents. Survived by her husband of 51 years, Stephen; children, Michael (Amy) Davidson, Michele (Paul) Stanosheck; sister, Kathy (Lee) Duckworth; six grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Private services were held in the Mt. Carmel Jewish Cemetery. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln NE 68510. Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.