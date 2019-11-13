{{featured_button_text}}
Carole Lynn Broers

July 6, 1935 – November 9, 2019

Loving wife and mother, Carole Lynn Broers, 84 died November 9th, 2019 at Bryan West Hospital. She was born in Lincoln to Mabel (Nelson) and Ivan Call.

Her parents preceded her in death, as well as her sister Barbara Cox. She is survived by: her husband, Larry Broers; her son Roy (Kathy) Rowbal; her daughters Christy Nichols and Cheryl (Mark) Smith; 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; stepchildren – Lizabeth (Donald) Whelan; Brenda (Billy) Haines; Jennifer (Tom) Lang; Doug (Brittney) Broers and 7 grandchildren.

Everyone will miss Carole's loving, kind and gentle disposition. “You will call and I will answer you. You will long for the work of your hands.” Job 14:15

Memorial Service to be held 3:00pm Saturday, November 16th at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 6800 Pine Lake Road, Lincoln. Refreshments after the service.

Service information

Nov 16
Memorial Service
Saturday, November 16, 2019
3:00PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
6800 Pine Lake Road
Lincoln, Nebraska 68516
Tags

