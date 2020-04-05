× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

March 18, 1946 - March 18, 2020

Carole L. Johnson, 74, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away March 18 on her 74th birthday. She was born on that date in 1946. Carole was a loving wife to Leonard A. Bosinio and loving mother to son, Jeffrey Johnson, both of whom pre-deceased her. Carole's only sibling, her brother Bill C. Wilson of Broken Arrow, OK, passed away exactly one week to the day after Carole's passing. Alzheimer's claimed them both.

Carole is also preceded in death by her parents, Rex and Euna Fuller. She is survived by her sister-in-law Joan P. Wilson; nieces Sheri Trupp, Stacy Woodward, Samantha Hertel and Shannon Halter; and sister-in-law Vicki Sullivan and family.

Carole was a special person to many. She was a successful realtor for Home Real Estate in Lincoln. She enjoyed her home and the country club community where she lived. She was a member of CrossBridge Christian Church. Carole spent her last two years in an Alzheimer's facility in Garden Grove, CA near one of her nieces.

Carole will be laid to rest next to her husband, Leonard, at Lincoln Memorial cemetery at a private service later this year.

