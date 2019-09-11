February 6, 1952 - September 8, 2019
Carol Sue (Hinrichsen) Kozisek passed away on September 8, 2019 surrounded by her family. Carol was born on February 6, 1952 in Mapleton, IA to Lowell and Patricia (Britton) Hinrichsen. After graduation from Charter Oak-Ute High School she attended the Grand Island School of Business and was then employed by Lincoln Inspection Service as a secretary/treasurer of Lincoln Grain Exchange for 48 years. She married Dan Kozisek in 1975.
You have free articles remaining.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, brother Steven. She is survived by husband Dan Kozisek; sisters Linda (Don) Willmenn, Pamela Brown, Paula (Brion) Voss; sisters-in-law Donna Kozisek, Mary Kozisek, Norma Kozisek, Margret Kozisek, Alice (George) Georgis, Monica Kozisek, Barbra (Scott) Bills; brothers-in-law James Kozisek, Joseph (Diane) Kozisek and Timothy Kozisek; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews cousins and friends. She fought cancer til the end.
Visitation, no viewing, Friday 6-8 pm at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home. Memorial service, Saturday 2 pm at the funeral home. Memorials to the family for future designation. Condolences: www.bmlfh.com.
To send flowers to the family of Carol Kozisek, please visit Tribute Store.